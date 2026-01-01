Calhoun County Groundwater Conservation District clarifies law on Synergen project

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER A crowd packed into the Calhoun County Combined Dispatch Center May 19 to attend a Calhoun County Groundwater Conservation District meeting, featuring a presentation by ammonia production company Synergen Green Energy and to offer public comment to district board members.


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