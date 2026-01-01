Local 4-H heads to state roundup

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed photo Brody O’Donnell was the recipient of a $5,000 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship. He will be recognized at the Texas 4-H Roundup in June.


Our Lady Of The Gulf Catholic School
Best in Calhoun County 2025