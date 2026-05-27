Best bests Balajka in run-off, takes Republican nomination
Ronny Best
Calhoun County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ronny Best defeated challenger Michael Balajka in the Republican runoff election May 26, according to unofficial results.
Best received 422 votes to Balajka’s 330 and will advance unopposed to the Nov. 3 general election for the Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Best thanked voters, supporters and his family following the election and said he would continue working for residents of the precinct.
“I would love to first and foremost thank God and then thank everyone who supported me through this whole process. I will continue to represent everyone as I have been doing. I want to congratulate my opponent on the race that he ran,” Best said. “I just want to make sure all my supporters know I appreciate their support.”
Following his defeat, Balajka congratulated Best on his victory and thanked all those who supported him during the campaign.
“Congratulatuons to Ronny on his win. The voters of Precinct 2 have spoken. Thank you for the support from all the voters. Even though we came up short, I am incredibly grateful for every vote, prayer and word of encouragement throughout this campaign,” Balajka said. “A special thanks to all the volunteers who helped, it means a lot to me and my family.”
Balajka said he plans to remain involved in local politics and voiced concerns about the county’s long-term growth and water resources.
“I’ll stay active in it because I feel like the county is not going down the right path. We need to be more concerned with our water. I don’t think we should just be bringing in industry after industry and using up all our water and there is no plan for our future,” Balajka said. “I just think the county officials need to be more concerned about the people who live here and the youth coming up behind us. We just can’t keep selling out and hoping it gets better. There’s got to be a long-term plan. The youth go to school and leave. There’s nothing to keep them here or bring them back.”
Results for how Calhoun County voted in the state primary race are available through the Calhoun County Elections Office at calhouncotx.org/calhoun-county-elections.
Best received 422 votes to Balajka’s 330 and will advance unopposed to the Nov. 3 general election for the Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Best thanked voters, supporters and his family following the election and said he would continue working for residents of the precinct.
“I would love to first and foremost thank God and then thank everyone who supported me through this whole process. I will continue to represent everyone as I have been doing. I want to congratulate my opponent on the race that he ran,” Best said. “I just want to make sure all my supporters know I appreciate their support.”
Following his defeat, Balajka congratulated Best on his victory and thanked all those who supported him during the campaign.
“Congratulatuons to Ronny on his win. The voters of Precinct 2 have spoken. Thank you for the support from all the voters. Even though we came up short, I am incredibly grateful for every vote, prayer and word of encouragement throughout this campaign,” Balajka said. “A special thanks to all the volunteers who helped, it means a lot to me and my family.”
Balajka said he plans to remain involved in local politics and voiced concerns about the county’s long-term growth and water resources.
“I’ll stay active in it because I feel like the county is not going down the right path. We need to be more concerned with our water. I don’t think we should just be bringing in industry after industry and using up all our water and there is no plan for our future,” Balajka said. “I just think the county officials need to be more concerned about the people who live here and the youth coming up behind us. We just can’t keep selling out and hoping it gets better. There’s got to be a long-term plan. The youth go to school and leave. There’s nothing to keep them here or bring them back.”
Results for how Calhoun County voted in the state primary race are available through the Calhoun County Elections Office at calhouncotx.org/calhoun-county-elections.
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