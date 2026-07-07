TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - FRANK WEDIG
July 07, 2026
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - FRANK WEDIG (1912-1974)
Some people leave their mark through a single accomplishment. Others spend a lifetime quietly building the communities they love. Frank Elliot Wedig belonged to the latter. Descended from some of Calhoun County's earliest pioneer families, he dedicated nearly three decades to public service, helping guide the county through a period of tremendous growth and change. From serving his country during World War II to overseeing decisions that shaped the future of Calhoun County, Wedig's life was defined by duty, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the people he represented.
Frank Elliot Wedig was born on April 29, 1912. He was the youngest of John and Katherine (Kate) Clark Wedig’s four children. John had been born in Germany to Georchim and Magdalena Wedig who immigrated to Indianola in 1846 as part of the Fisher-Miller Colonization. Kate had been born to Thomas and Elizabeth Clark. Her father had immigrated from Scotland as part of the Clark family that settled in Chocolate. John and Kate married at the Clark home near Clark Station in 1900 and built a home at Alamo Beach. Their other children included Etalka born in 1905, Thomas born in 1905, and Dora born in 1909.
The family appeared in the 1910 census living in Precinct 4 of Calhoun County. The census showed that John was 57 and Kate was 35. Their three older children were born by this census. John was listed as a stockman and farmer on a farm that he owned. Both John and Kate could read and write English. Not much changed by the 1920 census except the birth of Frank.
Much had changed for the Wedig family by the 1930 census. John died on January 27, 1921. The family was living in Port Lavaca with Kate as head of household. Etalka was no longer living at home. Thomas was working as a farm laborer with Frank, 17, attending school. He would go on to graduate from Port Lavaca High School. By 1940, all four adult children were back in the home and working. Etalka was a teacher, Thomas was a truck driver for an oil and gas company, Dora was a telephone operator and Frank was a maintenance driver for the State Highway Department. Frank’s annual salary in that position was reportedly $1000.
The 1940s were a busy decade for Frank. With the outbreak of World War II, his draft card was registered on October 17, 1940. He was 28. He enlisted at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio on August 14, 1942. He would serve in the European theater. In 1946 he married Eula Grace Lovorn with their first child, a daughter Frances Elizabeth, born on August 12, 1947. Also in 1947, Frank was elected as the Precinct 1 County Commissioner in Calhoun County.
The Wedig family would grow and face tragedy in the next decade. Frank Elliot Wedig, Jr was born December 17, 1950. John Thomas Wedig was born October 3, 1958. Twins were born November 2, 1960 with only daughter Ruth Ann surviving. Her twin brother is buried in Clark Cemetery.
Frank continued in his role as Precinct 1 County Commissioner. He was on the board that decided whether to allow Alcoa and other industries to get a tax break by coming to Calhoun County. In 1956, that same board approved the building of the Calhoun County Courthouse and Jail. This project was slated to cost about $1,000,000. The new courthouse would be dedicated in June 1959. He was part of the group that hosted the Fifth Indianola Pilgrimage in May 1957. This event brought together descendants of families who had formed the Old Settlers Association. Proceeds from the event were to be used to restore the Old Town Cemetery. Frank would serve as County Commissioner for 27 years until his death in 1974. His service was marked with perfect attendance for all Commissioner meetings during his tenure.
Frank died on February 13, 1974 at age 61. His death certificate says his death was caused by a massive gastric hemorrhage due to a carcinoma of the pancreas. His obituary noted that he had surgery three months before his death. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where he had previously served as a vestryman. He was a member of the American Legion, the Elks and VFW Post 4403 while also active in the Boy Scouts. In honor of Commissioner Frank Wedig, all county offices except the Sheriff's office were closed on February 15 until 1:00pm for his funeral service. He was buried at Clark Cemetery. His widow Eula was appointed to complete his term as County Commissioner.
For 27 years, Frank Wedig was a steady and dependable presence in Calhoun County government, earning the respect of colleagues and citizens alike through his perfect attendance at Commissioners Court meetings and his thoughtful leadership. His influence can still be seen in the courthouse that serves the county today, the preservation of historic sites he helped champion, and the industries that transformed the local economy. Although his life was cut short at just 61 years of age, his dedication to public service continued through his family when his wife, Eula, completed his final term as County Commissioner. Today, Frank Elliot Wedig rests among generations of his ancestors at Clark Cemetery, a fitting place for a man whose life was so deeply intertwined with the history and future of Calhoun County.
Written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
Shifting Sands of Calhoun County
The Calhoun County Times
The Victoria Advocate
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!