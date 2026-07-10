Calhoun County Lions Club to celebrate charter with community event
The newly formed Calhoun County Lions Club will celebrate its official charter with a community gathering from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Bauer Exhibit Building, 305 Henry Barber Way in Port Lavaca.
The charter party will feature fellowship, refreshments and an opportunity for residents to learn more about the club's mission of serving Calhoun County. Admission is $15 per person.
A 50/50 raffle also will be held during the event. Lions clubs attending are encouraged to bring an item for the auction.
The event is hosted by the Calhoun County Lions Club. Those seeking additional information may contact Renette Todd or Karen Neal by email at communicationscalhounlions@gmail.com.
The Lions Club is an international service organization dedicated to meeting community needs through volunteer service and charitable projects. The Calhoun County club recently organized to serve local residents through community-focused initiatives.
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