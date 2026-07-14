Port Lavaca Buc-ee’s to be renovated under 7-Eleven project name
According to information registered July 13 by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the Buc-ee’s in Port Lavaca will be undergoing renovations under the project name of 7-Eleven Port Lavaca, Texas.
The registration follows several months of rumors surrounding the conversion of the Buc-ee’s location into a 7-Eleven, as well as previous confirmation by Port Lavaca Director of Development Services Derrick Smith that a company had reached out to the city in regards to a new sign for the building for branding for 7-Eleven and Laredo Taco.
The renovations will begin Aug. 31, 2026, and will be completed May 18, 2027, as stated in the construction files available on the TDLR website. The total cost of renovations to the 5,131 square-foot store is listed as $500,000.
The Port Lavaca Wave has reached out to Buc-ee’s Inc., as well as, the listed tenant, Dave Johnson, and the Dallas-based design firm The Dimension Group. No comment was received by press time.
For more information and to review the filings, visit www.tdlr.texas.gov/TABS/Search/Project/TABS2026025064.
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