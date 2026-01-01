Port Lavaca Lions Club launches with official charter party

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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Calhoun County local Keely Brumfield, with the assistance of her mother, go over her time at a Lions Club sponsored summer camp July 11 at the Bauer Exhibit Building. She was one among many children with Downs Syndrome who attended the camp free of charge last summer.


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