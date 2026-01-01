MSC Improvement Project planning picks up

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed photo Mark Daigle is sworn in as the Calhoun Port Authority District 4 board member by port attorney Anne Marie Odefey during the Wednesday, July 8, meeting. Daigle was appointed to fill the remainder of Luis De La Garza’s term after he resigned due to being elected mayor of Port Lavaca.


Women in Business
Calhoun County Life