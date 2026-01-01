Local law enforcement receive auto theft training

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Seadrift Police Chief Cheyenne Beaver and Seadrift Police officer Robert Moreno study vehicle titles July 6 at the Seadrift Community Center under the instruction of Motor Vehicles Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority trainer Herman Adairl. The training exercise included officers looking for identifiers of fraudulent titles.


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