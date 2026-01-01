Nonprofit transports 21 dogs to new lives out of PL shelter

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed photo Megan Arreguin’s bus is adorned with the faces of animals, waiting to transport 21 dogs July 6. The animals were transported to Von Ormy, Texas, and will be given vaccines and medical examinations before being sent to forever homes in Connecticut.


Port Lavaca Auto Group
Grace Funeral Home