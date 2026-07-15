Lonnie Vickery Sr.
July 15, 2026
Lonnie Vickery Sr.
Lonnie Leslie Vickery Sr., 87, passed away surrounded by his family on June 26, 2026. Lonnie was born March 4, 1939 in Rockport, TX to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Moses Vickery.
When Lonnie first went to work, he worked as a tugboat captain for LWR and then for Alcoa as a utility operator for 35 years and retired in 2000.
Lonnie was known for supplying anyone that needed or wanted pecans, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, pears, peaches and plums! He nurtured his trees well into his eighties and they handsomely rewarded his efforts.
Lonnie never turned away any animal that wandered up to his wildlife sanctuary. He was a very kindhearted man that never met a stranger. Above all he cared for his family very deeply.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Vickery; sons, Lonnie Vickery Jr. (Karen), Lanny Vickery (Melody); daughter, Linda Wolf; step–son, Chris Johnson; step–daughter, Sherry McGrew; grandchildren, Lesli Day (Robby), Erika Crumbly, Tyler Vickery, Kelsey Trahan (Austin), Brady Vickery (Natalie); great–grandchildren, Mason Jones, Beckett Trahan, Parker Trahan and his siblings, James Vickery, Jeanette Taylor, Ginger Kaminsky and Patricia Yaws. He also leaves behind Laura Vickery, who blessed Lonnie with his three children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kandis Vickery and siblings, Bernice Crouch, Betty Jean Shedd, Laura Barbree, Katherine Stephens, Alvin Vickery and Bob Vickery.
A Graveside service was held July 11, 2026 at 11 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery.
A meal and reception immediately followed at VFW Hall in Port Lavaca, TX
Memorial donations may be made to La Ward United Pentecostal Church.
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