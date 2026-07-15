Bulsterbaum arrested on new child-related charges
Port Lavaca police, DPS file indecency with a child and child grooming charges as investigation continues.
Kenneth Warren Bulsterbaum, 62, of Port Lavaca, has been arrested and charged with two new criminal offenses involving children July 15, following a previous May arrest.
Bulsterbaum was charged with one count of indecency with a child – sexual contact by the Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) and one count of child grooming by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and was arrested by PLPD.
“On July 15, 2026, the PLPD Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for Kenneth Blusterbaum for indecency with a child, a second-degree felony. The victim in this case was approximately 15 years old at the time of the alleged offense,” a statement from PLPD stated. “In coordination with the DPS, that agency also obtained a warrant on July 15, 2026, for the offense of child grooming. Mr. Blusterbaum was subsequently taken into custody by the PLPD and DPS and booked into the Calhoun County Jail.”
Bulsterbaum had previously been arrested May 20 by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division in coordination with the Port Lavaca Police Department for indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child — both third-degree felonies. Bulsterbaum was bonded out of the Calhoun County Jail for $100,000 previously on May 22, according to jail records.
Bulsterbaum had previously been involved in youth athletics training in the community and worked as a voice of Sandcrab Radio, according to public information.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, PLPD said in a statement. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.
DPS also reminds the public to report suspicious or criminal activity in their community through theiWatchTexas program via the mobile app, online at iWatchTexas.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.
No bond had been set as of Wednesday afternoon. The Port Lavaca Wave will provide updates as more information becomes available.
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