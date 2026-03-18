Miller Seafood purchased by co-op amid fisherman struggles

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Workers for Miller Seafood shuck oysters early in the morning March 18. Now employed by the Matagorda Bay Fishermen Cooperative, the workers process oysters after pouring them out of large, burlap bags fresh off the ships. 


Port Lavaca Auto Group
Grace Funeral Home