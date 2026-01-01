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SMS Messaging Program Terms

Program Description When you opt in, you will receive SMS text messages related to editorial alerts (e.g. Breaking News) from The Port Lavaca Wave. Message Frequency Message frequency varies and is based on breaking news events. Cost Message and data rates may apply. These charges are billed by, and payable to, your mobile service provider. Opt-Out You can cancel the SMS service at any time by replying STOP to any message you receive from us. After you send STOP, we will send a confirmation message and then stop sending you SMS messages. To rejoin, opt in again as you did originally. Help For help, reply HELP or contact us at support@communityjournalismproject.com. Carrier Liability Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. Privacy No mobile information will be shared with third parties or affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes. Information sharing to subcontractors in support services, such as customer service, is permitted. Text-message originator opt-in data and consent will not be shared with any third parties. For details, see our .

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These Terms & Conditions ("Terms") govern your use of the website and services provided by The Port Lavaca Wave. By accessing our site, subscribing, or opting in to any of our messaging programs, you agree to these Terms. Please also review our , which explains how we collect, use, and protect your information.You agree to use our website and services only for lawful purposes and in a manner that does not infringe the rights of, or restrict or inhibit the use and enjoyment of, this site by any third party. Content on this site is provided for general information and is owned by or licensed to The Port Lavaca Wave.Subscription rates, billing terms, and renewal terms are presented at the time of purchase. You are responsible for keeping your account and payment information accurate and up to date. You may manage or cancel your subscription by logging in to your account or by contacting us at support@communityjournalismproject.com.By opting in to receive SMS messages from The Port Lavaca Wave, you agree to the following terms:We may update these Terms from time to time. Any changes will be posted on this page at https://www.portlavacawave.com/terms_and_conditions, and your continued use of our site or services after changes are posted constitutes acceptance of the revised Terms.If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact us at support@communityjournalismproject.com.Last edited July 2026