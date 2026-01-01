Mentoring program aims to raise up middle schoolers

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Calhoun High School Sandbar Club mentors Jose Baldera and Logyn Middaugh are ready to shoot some hoops with their middle school buddies during their weekly visit at Travis Middle School. The Sandbar Club is an opportunity for high school students to demonstrate leadership skills by hanging out with middle school students, discussing life relevant topics, role modeling positive behaviors and having fun. 


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