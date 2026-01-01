Ribbon cutting marks milestone for Half Moon Reef Lighthouse

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Photo by Tania French Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow cuts the ribbon as Calhoun County Judge Vern Lyssy stands beside him April 14 during a ceremony celebrating the restoration of the historic Half Moon Reef Lighthouse near the Bauer Community Center. City and county leaders, historical commission members, school district staff and chamber representatives gathered to mark the community effort that restored the landmark.


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