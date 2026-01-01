PLPD acting chief receives support, lays out plan for department

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Photo by CJ Vetter Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow and Port Lavaca acting police chief Weston Burris presents an award to Port Lavaca police officer Eric Salles for 15 years of service within the department.


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