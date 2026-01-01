Port Lavaca man becomes official 'Ironman' after race

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Port Lavaca resident Christian Ruiz darts down a road in the Woodlands on his modified bike April 18. The bike race was the second phase of the Memorial Hermann Ironman event and stretched on for 112 miles. 


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