Calhoun County ISD recognized for workplace safety

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Claims Administrative Services Account Executive Romeo Saenz, center, presents the Billy E. Hibbs Safety Award to Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Evan Cardwell and CCISD Human Resources Director Angela Tullos at a recent school board meeting. The award acknowledges members who demonstrate strong performance in implementing proactive safety initiatives.


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