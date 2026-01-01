Victim center seeks community support during awareness month

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Photo by CJ VETTER Members of the Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victim Center join members of Seadrift City Council April 18 to observe Children Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.


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