Port Lavaca, Seadrift, CCISD welcome new faces

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Photo by CJ VETTER Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow shakes hands with Port Lavaca Mayor Elect Luis De La Garza May 2 following the posting of early election results. Following the posting of unofficial results, Whitlow congratulated De La Garza on his victory. 


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