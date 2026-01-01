Calhoun High computer science team advances to UIL state meet

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed photo The Calhoun High School Computer Science team will be competing in the University Interscholastic League Academic State Meet May 18-19 in Austin. Team members include, from left, Leonardo Liang, Cael Findley and Lucas Lee. Member Allie Chiu is not pictured.


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