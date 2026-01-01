Former Sandcrab powerlifter places second at nationwide conference

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed photo Midland University powerlifter and former Calhoun High School Sandcrab Jaycee Barnes shows off her awards for helping her team come first place in the Women’s Equipped category at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals Competition in Louisiana April 12.


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