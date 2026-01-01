Port Lavaca welcomes council newcomers, withdraws wastewater update

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Former Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow presents former Port Lavaca Council member Allen Tippit an award for dedicated service May 11.


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