J-R Elementary launches book vending machine

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Standing in front of their new book vending machine, Jackson- Roosevelt Elementary School teacher Velma Lopez’s pre-kindergarten class show off their newly received books May 13. They were the first group of students to use the new machine and receive their own personal books.


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