Investigation into alleged indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child leads to arrest of Kenneth Bulsterbaum
Kenneth W. Bulsterbaum
A 62-year-old Port Lavaca man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into alleged child exploitation-related offenses, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kenneth W. Bulsterbaum was arrested May 20 by DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents in coordination with the Port Lavaca Police Department, according to a DPS news release.
Investigators said the investigation involved allegations of incidents with juvenile victims that allegedly occurred over multiple years in Port Lavaca.
As part of the investigation, DPS special agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South Colorado Street in Port Lavaca. As a result of the search, Bulsterbaum was arrested on scene and booked into the Calhoun County Jail for indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child – both third degree felonies. Bond has been set at $100,000 on each of the counts. Bulsterbaum remains in jail as of Thursday evening.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, DPS officials said, and additional charges may be pending.
Bulsterbaum has been involved in youth athletics training in the community and worked as a voice of Sandcrab Radio, according to public information.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims or individuals with information related to the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Calhoun County Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.
DPS also reminds the public to report suspicious or criminal activity in their community through theiWatchTexas program via the mobile app, online at iWatchTexas.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.
This marks the third child-related sexual offense arrest in Calhoun County within the past week.
Daniel Isaac Solano was arrested May 14 on a charge of sexual assault of a child and later released on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
On May 20, Jay Anthony Rubalcava was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond had not been set in that case as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
According to sources, there is no indication the cases are related at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
*This story has been updated to reflect the bond amount.
*This story has been updated to reflect the bond amount.
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