TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: ALBERTA MAE (HASKIN) WEAVER
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: ALBERTA MAE (HASKIN) WEAVER
Alberta Mae (Haskin) Weaver was born 100 years ago on May 31, 1926, in Olivia, Texas, the second child of Perry Landon (see TT August 12, 2025) and Lela Dixie (Savage) Haskin.
In stories she shared with her daughter Janet later in life, Alberta remembered her childhood as being surrounded by the love of a large extended family in Olivia. She recalled:
"We had a windmill and cistern with a wash house under the cistern. We had a wash pot that we would build a fire under and heat clothes in on wash day. We lifted them out with a wooden stick and then scrubbed them on a wash or rub board. I hated that because I rubbed blisters on my knuckles. We had carbide lights. Very few people had them—most used lamps. We had a wood stove for heat, and if I forgot to get kindling, I had to go after dark and boy did I get scared, so I tried not to forget."
She attended elementary school in Olivia and graduated from Palacios High School. When Alberta was nine years old, her sister Margaret (Clegg) was born, and her sister Jeanette (Roberson) was born when Alberta was nearly 17.
Margaret recalls that, as a teenager, Alberta enjoyed drawing birds and filled an entire notebook with sketches of different species.
After graduation, Alberta worked for a time at the American National Company in Galveston, where her cousin Adell Haskin was living. She later returned to Port Lavaca and met Larry Weaver while working at the Eagle Pass Food Products plant, which was located near where he was employed at General Seafoods in the City Harbor. The couple married on Alberta’s 21st birthday in 1947 and went on to have nine children between 1952 and 1973.
In 1959, Larry and Alberta opened Weaver’s Grocery Store. Berta ran the store during the day with their then-youngest son, Gary, in a crib behind the checkout counter. Larry took over when he got off work at Daniel-Dumas Seafood at 5 p.m. As their family grew, Larry eventually left the seafood industry to work at the store full-time. Together, Larry and Alberta built Weaver’s Grocery into a beloved neighborhood store that seemed to have a little bit of everything. At one time, the family operated three locations in Port Lavaca. Today, that legacy continues through Weaver's Austin Street Market, where Alberta's grandson, Justin Weaver, proudly serves the community as the current owner and operator.
Berta was deeply involved in her children’s school activities. When her youngest child, Terry, graduated from Calhoun High School, she was honored by the band for her 24 years as a dedicated “Band Mom.” For many years, you couldn’t visit the Band Boosters concession stand at a Friday night football game without finding Alberta Weaver there to serve you. She was also awarded an honorary life membership in the Texas PTA for her years of service, which continued long after her own children had graduated and her grandchildren entered school.
Berta was equally active in the community. She was a longtime member of the Port Lavaca Study Club, a charter member of the American Business Women’s Association, and was named Coastal Chapter Woman of the Year in 1990. In 2005, she was honored as the Calhoun County Woman of the Year—all while serving as Vice President of Weaver’s Grocery.
She was also a member of the Garden Club, Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society, and the YMCA Scholarship Committee. A devoted supporter of both the Calhoun County YMCA and the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre, Berta could often be found volunteering at the theatre’s concession stand—even when it was a last-minute request from her frantic Main Street director daughter-in-law.
Berta was a remarkable woman and the very best mother, mother-in-law, and grandma in the world. She lived her life simply, with quiet strength, a generous heart, a welcoming smile, a kind word, and a plate of chocolate chip cookies for everyone. She was a blessing to her children and countless others, and there was nothing her grandchildren loved more than going to Grandma’s house.
Alberta passed away on April 25, 2009, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, in 1999, and by her young daughter, Jill, in 1960. She is buried beside Jill at Greenlawn Cemetery in Calhoun County.
In the nomination for her Woman of the Year award, it was written:
"When you think of love of your community and fellow man, Alberta Weaver is the purest example you can find."
One hundred years after her birth, those words still ring true.
Written by Jody Weaver
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