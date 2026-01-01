Calhoun County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 to force

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kyle Curtis and his K-9 unit partner Tomo stand proudly at the Calhoun County Courthouse.


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