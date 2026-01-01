Life jackets, swimming skills key to water safety

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Swimming lessons through the Calhoun County YMCA filled up fast. Classes are available through the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA. The Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA manages the City Pool in Victoria.


Fall Sports 2025
Calhoun County Life