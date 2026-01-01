Planting seeds: POC Library adds new seed library for community

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Photo by CJ Vetter Texas Master Naturalist Brigid Berger gives a presentation on native plants May 30 in the Port O’Connor Library. The lecture followed the grand opening of the Port O’Connor branch’s new seed library, which allows locals to collect or deposit seeds such as those discussed by Berger.