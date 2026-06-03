Ethan John Adams
June 03, 2026
Ethan John Adams
An angel in the book of life wrote down our baby's birth, then whispered as she closed the book, "Too beautiful for earth." Ethan John Adams, infant son of Corey and Kayla Adams, gained his wings on May 18, 2026. We take comfort in knowing that before we could hear his cry, heaven heard his heartbeat.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Corey and Kayla Adams; sisters, Alexis and Emery Adams; grandparents, Dave and Denise Adams and John and Janie Cano; great–grandparents, Rosezita Adams and Debra Schlabra.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 2 p.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandfathers, Dave Adams and John Cano.
"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you." Jeremiah 1:5
Ethan John, you were loved before we knew your name, loved every day we carried you, and will be loved every day for the rest of our lives. Until we hold you again.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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