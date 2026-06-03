Joaquin E. Lerma
June 03, 2026
Joaquin E. Lerma
Joaquin E. Lerma, 95, of Port Lavaca passed away May 20, 2026. He was born September 16, 1930 in Port Lavaca to Joaquin and Tomasita Lerma. He was a carpenter and worked for ALCOA for over 35 years. Joaquin was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time dancing, working in his shed on carpentry, fishing with his son, and cooking Bar–B–Que. He was known for his delicious chicken and his burgers with his special sauce.
He is survived by his children, Lydia Aviles (Raymond), Frances Schmidt (Ronald E.), Rebecca Orta (Edward), Patricia Pena (Rudy), Henry Lerma (Jodi); sister, Cecilia DeCassan; brothers, Joe Lerma, Sammy Lerma, Jimmy Lerma; grandchildren, Angela Nieves, Joshua Aviles, Trixy Garcia, Ellen Farley, Ronnie Schmidt, Paul Michael Orta, Shara Stanley, Eric Lerma, Rudy Pena, Michael Pena, Nicholas Cantu, Melanie Arredondo; step–granddaughter, Heather Lewis; 39 great–grandchildren; and 3 great–great–grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lerma; parents; daughter, Judy Guzman; son, Michael Lerma; sisters, Felipa Stout, Rita Gooslin, Lola Sanchez, Lilly Balboa; brother, Henry Lerma; and granddaughter, Eva Schmidt.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 6–8 p.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nicholas Cantu, Paul Michael Orta, Eric Lerma, Ronnie Schmidt, Rudy Pena, Paul Orta Jr., Michael Pena, and Isaac Longoria. Honorary Pallbearers are Joshua Aviles, Damion Valdez, Benjamin Garcia and Thomas Garcia.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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