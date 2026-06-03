Joyce Marie Faught Ruddick
June 03, 2026
Joyce Marie Faught Ruddick
Joyce Marie Faught Ruddick, 85, of Port Lavaca, TX passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2026, with family by her side. She was born on August 3rd, 1940 to Elsie and Marlin Faught in Kerrville, TX. She was the second oldest daughter of five siblings.
Joyce was married to Vernon Gene Ruddick in 1972.
Joyce was a very loving and kind woman. She absolutely loved her husband, her children and her grandchildren...she was a servant of God...
She served the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering to help during bingo nights.
Joyce was a talented baker and cake decorator, a homemaker that enjoyed many hobbies such as cooking, fishing, camping, gardening and canning vegetables and jellies. She loved cooking with her husband, Vernon and was often told that watching them cook together was like watching a ballet. Joyce enjoyed family, friends and life. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Joyce is survived by her children Tamara Withers and son–in–law Randy Withers, Fred Dozier and daughter–in–law Patty Dozier, Chris Ruddick and daughter–in–law Sherry Ruddick, as well as her brother Leon Faught and her sisters Frances Brazeal and Karen Harden. Joyce had four grandchildren, three great–grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Ruddick, her parents Marlin and Elsie Faught, and two brothers, Dwain Faught and Leroy Marlin Faught.
Graveside Memorial service will be held on June 8th at 11:00 am. The service will be at The Port Lavaca Cemetery located at 500 Martin Luther King Drive, Port Lavaca, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Joyce's name.
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