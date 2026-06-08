Seadrift City Council member Tracey Johnson resigns
Tracey Johnson
In a letter published June 8, Seadrift City Council member Tracey Johnson announced her resignation, effective June 5.
In her letter, Johnson reflected on her time in office as both Seadrift mayor pro tem and as a council member. However, she stated that her future plans will require her to move out of the city.
“While this decision was not easy, my future plans will require me to move out of the city. Because of that, I felt it was in the best interest of the city to step down before budget season begins so the council may have the opportunity to appoint someone to fill the seat and continue moving forward without interruption,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who has served on the council for the past six years, stated that she was grateful and honored to work on behalf of the city. While in office, Johnson said she also secured grant funding for the construction of the Seadrift bayfront playground and sidewalk.
“I am deeply grateful for the confidence and trust the people of this city placed in me to serve on the City Council and as Mayor Pro [Tem]. I have genuinely enjoyed working alongside fellow council members, city staff and the community to help move our city forward,” Johnson said. “Serving as Mayor Pro [Tem] also gave me the opportunity to work even harder for our citizens and I am thankful for every challenge and accomplishment along the way.”
Johnson’s departure marks the first following city elections in May and is also in the wake of resignations from former Seadrift Council member Paul Gonzales, former Seadrift City Secretary Wendell Netzer, former Seadrift Mayors Lori Thomas and Jesse Hubbell and former Seadrift Public Works Director Geno Abshier.
“I want to sincerely thank the citizens of Seadrift for your support, encouragement and trust throughout these years. I also want to thank God for placing me on this path and blessing me with the opportunity to serve this wonderful community. I ask for your continued prayers as I begin this next chapter in life and I will certainly keep this city and its future in my prayers as well,” Johnson said. “Thank you again for allowing me the privilege to serve.”
"We will discuss this at the meeting on [June 11.] I was really hoping on having a full complement of aldermen at the beginning of my term as mayor," Seadrift Mayor Bill Cathey said.
"We will discuss this at the meeting on [June 11.] I was really hoping on having a full complement of aldermen at the beginning of my term as mayor," Seadrift Mayor Bill Cathey said.
To view the letter, visit www.seadrifttx.org. Seadrift City Council’s monthly regular meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., June 11, at Seadrift City Hall.