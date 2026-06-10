CCISD trustees to consider closing Port O'Connor Elementary, moving Seadrift middle school students
Calhoun County Independent School District trustees are scheduled to vote on a resolution to close Port O'Connor Elementary School, following a public hearing Monday, June 8, and will also consider moving seventh- and eighth-grade students from Seadrift School to Travis Middle School, proposals that could significantly alter educational services in those communities.
The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 15 in the CCISD Board Room, 525 N. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca. A regular board meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
The agenda for both meetings was posted outside the district administration building at 5 p.m. June 9, according to meeting notices. The district also posted supporting documents online Wednesday evening related to the proposed closure of Port O'Connor Elementary School.
The proposals surfaced publicly during a special budget workshop held June 8, where district administrators presented strategies designed to address long-term financial challenges facing the district.
Budget planning materials have identified multiple consolidation scenarios, including closing Port O'Connor Elementary School, moving Seadrift seventh- and eighth-grade students to Travis Middle School, and implementing both measures simultaneously.
According to the district's budget strategy, closing Port O'Connor Elementary would save approximately $825,508 annually. A separate strategy involving the transfer of Seadrift middle school students to Travis Middle School projected annual savings of approximately $583,053.
Documents posted online by the district indicate trustees are being asked to take formal action regarding Port O'Connor Elementary.
The agenda packet includes a proposed resolution authorizing closure of the campus at the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year, citing declining demographics, budget deficits, facility utilization and educational programming considerations as reasons for the recommendation.
The resolution states that approximately 55 students and 12 employees would be absorbed into Seadrift School or reassigned throughout the district based on staffing needs and employee requests.
The district also posted a five-page transition plan outlining how the closure would be implemented. The plan identifies one administrator, six teachers, three paraprofessionals and two auxiliary employees who would be affected by the closure. District officials state they intend to retain qualified employees whenever possible through reassignment to available positions.
Under the proposed timeline, families and staff would be notified June 16 if trustees approve the closure. Employee placement decisions would be made by June 22, student campus assignments would be finalized by July 27 and transition activities would occur in August before the start of the 2026-27 school year.
The transition plan also states that district administrators will evaluate the future use of the Port O'Connor campus after closure, including the possibility of continued district use, leasing the property or eventually declaring the facility surplus. Any future action regarding the property would require separate board approval.
While detailed documents were posted regarding the proposed Port O'Connor closure, no supporting documents were attached to the agenda item concerning the possible transfer of Seadrift seventh- and eighth-grade students to Travis Middle School.
The lack of publicly available details has raised concerns among some parents.
Samantha Tanton, whose children will be entering first and sixth grades this fall, said she would remove her children from the district and homeschool them before sending her oldest child to Travis Middle School if the proposal is approved.
"As a member of this community, I am deeply concerned about the recommendation to close the junior high portion of Seadrift School," Tanton said. "What happens to our local middle school teachers who have dedicated years to our students and community? This decision impacts more than classrooms, it impacts jobs, families and our local economy."
Tanton said many families have remained in Seadrift specifically because the campus serves students through eighth grade and offers the advantages of a smaller learning environment.
"Students are known by name, supported, and given opportunities they may not receive in a larger classroom setting," she said.
She also expressed concern about transportation requirements, should students be required to attend school in Port Lavaca.
"Kids would potentially face early mornings, late arrivals home and an additional 30-minute drive each way on top of an already long school day," Tanton said. "That is time away from family, homework, extracurricular activities and simply being kids."
Tanton additionally questioned the timing of the district's consideration of the proposals.
"Many in the community are also questioning why a special meeting on a decision of this magnitude is being held after school is out, when many families are traveling or on vacation," she said. "A change this important deserves full transparency and maximum community involvement before any vote takes place."
The district has previously consolidated campuses and, if approved, the Port O'Connor closure would represent the district's second elementary school closure in approximately 14 years. In 2012, Point Comfort Elementary School was closed and elementary students were reassigned to larger campuses in Port Lavaca. Students from Point Comfort continued attending Travis Middle School and Calhoun High School, as they had prior to the closure.
The June 15 meeting is expected to draw significant public interest as trustees consider proposals that could affect students, employees and families in both Port O'Connor and Seadrift.
The Wave attempted to reach out to Superintendent Evan Cardwell. No response had been received by the time this story was published online.
The Port O'Connor Elementary School closure transition plan can be viewed at: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/2207?meeting=747232
The Port O'Connor Elementary School closure transition plan can be viewed at: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/2207?meeting=747232
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