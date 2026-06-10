Ann Kathryn Sharp Harrison
June 10, 2026
Ann Kathryn Sharp Harrison
Ann Kathryn Sharp Harrison, 100, of Port O'Connor, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. She was born on August 8, 1925, to J.C. and Louise Stapp Sharp. Kathryn was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Port O'Connor.
After earning her nursing degree, Kathryn began her career at Champ Traylor Hospital, now Memorial Medical Center, where she faithfully served for 20 years. She later joined the staff of Dr. York Lancaster after he personally encouraged her to do so. She deeply respected Dr. Lancaster and cherished the friendships she made with her coworkers during the 15 years she worked there before retiring.
Kathryn lived life with passion, determination, and a spirited sense of humor. She was an avid sports fan who proudly cheered for the Sandcrabs, Sandies, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys. She loved fishing so much that she often said she would rather fish than eat, and the mounted fish displayed on her walls stood as proof of many treasured days on the water.
A gifted gardener, Kathryn could grow just about anything, especially her beloved roses. She enjoyed friendly competition in golf matches and games of 42 with family and friends. Her creative talents kept her busy through the years with ceramics, china painting, and crocheting. Later, when arthritis began to limit her hands, she lovingly made beautiful quilts for every member of her family. During her final years, she found great enjoyment in working challenging jigsaw puzzles.
Kathryn faced life's personal and medical challenges with remarkable strength and resilience. She was persistent, determined, and never one to give up easily. Known for speaking her mind, Kathryn always let you know exactly what she was thinking â€” whether you were ready to hear it or not. Her feisty spirit remained with her to the very end.
Kathryn will be forever loved, deeply missed, and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Sharon Sanders (Robert) and Kathy Harper; her grandchildren, Stacie Epley (Durwin), Dawn McClelland (David), Dodie Murphy (Billy), and Robby Sanders; and her great–grandchildren, Cierra Harper, Canion Epley, Aiden McClelland, Justice Epley, Maston Murphy, and Maris Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half–sister, Betty Sharp Echols (Ken).
Honoring Kathryn's wishes, a private family service will be held, as she often said she had "outlived all her friends and hopefully all her enemies." Serving as pallbearers are Robby Sanders, Billy Murphy, Maston Murphy, Durwin Epley, Canion Epley, and Justice Epley. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Sanders, Maris Murphy, Cierra Harper, and Lathan Faulstich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Kathryn's memory to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 9, Port O'Connor, Texas 77982.
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