Port Lavaca named Film Friendly Texas Certified Community
The City of Port Lavaca has been designated a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission, a recognition state officials say could help attract film, television and digital media productions to the area.
The designation was announced Thursday by the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott after the city completed the state's training and certification process.
Port Lavaca joins more than 200 communities across Texas that have earned the certification, which is designed to prepare local governments to accommodate on-location filming and market their communities to media producers.
“Congratulations to Port Lavaca on joining more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” Abbott said in a statement. “The Texas Film Commission partners with communities in every region of the state to market their unique appeal and attract new investments in media production.”
Abbott said communities that participate in the program receive training to support media productions, which can generate spending at local businesses and create jobs.
State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, whose district includes Port Lavaca, said the city's coastal setting makes it attractive for film and media projects.
“With its unique coastal character and natural beauty, Port Lavaca is an ideal setting for film and media productions, and this recognition will help attract new projects that support local jobs, boost tourism, and strengthen the regional economy,” Kolkhorst said.
State Rep. J.M. Lozano also praised the designation.
“Port Lavaca is a jewel in the Texas coast,” Lozano said. “I can think of no better city to receive this designation as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community.”
Port Lavaca Mayor Luis De La Garza said the certification provides another avenue for economic development while showcasing the city to a broader audience.
“Becoming a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community is another opportunity for Port Lavaca to promote economic growth and highlight our coastal community to a wider audience,” De La Garza said.
City Manager Jody Weaver said the certification will help the city promote its bayfront, natural resources and coastal heritage while creating new opportunities for residents and businesses.
“As a community surrounded by some of Texas’ most beautiful coastal landscapes, Port Lavaca offers a setting unlike anywhere else in the state,” Weaver said. “Achieving Film Friendly Texas certification allows us to showcase our unique coastal heritage, scenic bayfront, natural resources and welcoming spirit to a wider audience while creating new opportunities for our city.”
According to the Texas Film Commission, certified communities receive ongoing training and guidance on industry standards, best practices and how to accommodate film and media productions.
The Texas Film Commission, which operates within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, has promoted Texas as a production destination for more than 50 years, supporting projects in film, television, commercials, animation, video games and other digital media industries.
Officials say productions can bring temporary employment opportunities and increased spending at hotels, restaurants and other local businesses while exposing communities to potential tourism interest.
For more information about the Film Friendly Texas program, visit the Texas Film Commission website at https://gov.texas.gov/film
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