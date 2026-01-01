New self-service dog wash business to open in Port Lavaca

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Muddy Mutts owner Callie Shackelford shows off her automated wash tub June 10. The automated tub swaps between water, shampoo and conditioner with a button press.


Regency Healthcare