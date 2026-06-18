Alice Jeanette (Billings) White
June 18, 2026
Alice Jeanette (Billings) White
Alice Jeanette (Billings) White
August 3, 1941 – May 27, 2026
Alice J. White passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 84. Alice was born in Houston, Texas, on August 3, 1941, to Raymond Samuel "Josh" Billings and Ruth Virginia (Strait) Billings. She grew up in Port Lavaca, and later lived and worked in Conroe for over 40 years.Alice graduated from Calhoun High School in 1959. In 1966 she graduated from the University of Houston with a BS in Education. Her first teaching job was in Hawai'i, where she lived for two years. Shortly after her return to Port Lavaca, she met her first husband, James Wesley (Jim) Phillips. They had two sons, Wyatt Dean Phillips and Zachary Brant Phillips, and lived in Austin and then Uvalde. They divorced in 1984 and Alice, with her sons, moved to Conroe where she taught in Conroe ISD. As her sons got older, she returned to college and graduated with a Master of Education in 1994. Alice then left the classroom to become one of Conroe ISD's inaugural Reading Intervention Specialists. Whether teaching or caregiving, Alice's gifts of service to others formed the crux of her being, and her love and ferocity of spirit had a strong impact on many lives.From the time she arrived in Conroe, Alice was an active member of the congregation at First Baptist Church. For many years she sang in the church choir, and that is where she met Dr. James Wheeler (Jim) White. They married in 2005. They both loved Jesus, music, and playing dominoes (probably in that order). Alice loved staying connected to her extended family, many still in the Port Lavaca area. She enjoyed researching her family genealogy, liked to read, traveled when and where she could, and took pictures of (almost) all of it. She and Jim White lived near Montgomery, Texas, while Alice continued to teach and care for her mother, Ruth, in the final years of her life. After 34 years with Conroe ISD, Alice retired in 2018.Alice is survived by her son Wyatt, his wife Robin (Bricker) Phillips, two granddaughters, Zola Rose Phillips and Josephine Jayne Phillips, and by her son Zack Phillips and his wife Sandra Bates. She is also survived by her sister, Edith (Billings) Phillips and her husband Deb Phillips of Houston, and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as by Jim White's children, A. Whitney White Gregory and her husband Thomas, and Todd Sterling White and his wife Dina, and their families. She is also survived by her first husband, James Phillips.Alice was predeceased by both of her parents; her brothers Raymond Strait ("Duck") Billings and Dinnie Carl Billings of Port Lavaca; and Jim White, her beloved husband for over 20 years, who passed away this past September.The memorial service celebrating Alice's life will be held in the main sanctuary at First Baptist Conroe, 600 N. Main St., at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 20. Visitation will be in the entrance atrium of the church at 1:30; there will also be a reception following the service until 4:00 in Herrington Hall at the church. In celebration of Alice, please feel free to wear colorful clothing or floral prints. There will be a livestream of the service at the link: fbcconroe.org/livestream.Alice's ashes will be divided and placed alongside her late husband Jim White's at the Houston National Cemetery; at her parents' graves in Port Lavaca, Texas; and dispersed at a private location in Hawai'i.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to:Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center (Alice loved wildflowers): https://www.wildflower.org/donateORHuntsville State Park (where she and Jim White went for every anniversary): https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations/
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