Juan Francisco Gonzales
June 18, 2026
Juan Francisco Gonzales
Juan Francisco "Perico" Gonzales, 74, of Port Lavaca passed away June 7, 2026, just shy of his birthday. He was born June 15, 1951 in Port Lavaca to Manuel Gonzales Jr. and Elisa Alvarez Gonzales. Perico retired from ALCOA as a powerhouse operator but was best known for his time at Wal–Mart. You could always find him there, even if he wasn't working! He also enjoyed spending time fishing, collecting arrow heads, loved to open oysters, talking and joking with everyone and collecting antiques.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Gonzales; son, Juan Gonzales Jr. (Allison); brothers, Jessie Gonzales (Rosalinda), Manuel Gonzales III (Josie), Jimmy Gonzales (Lucy), Jerome Gonzales (Cindy); 11 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; and 27 great–grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nico Esparza; and great–granddaughter, Penelope Gerdes.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2026 from 5–6 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Pallbearers are Manuel Gonzales IV, Benjamin Gonzales, Jimmy Gonzales Jr., David Gonzales, Bobby Faltesek Jr., and Christian Esparza. Honorary Pallbearer is Lupe Ramirez.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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