Mary Louise Baker
June 18, 2026
Mary Louise Baker
Mary Louise Rawlinson Baker of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2026, in Port Lavaca.
She was born in Cushing, Texas, Nacogdoches County, July 10, 1928, to the late Michael Lee and Bobby Swanzy Stokes Rawlinson. She and her four older brothers and one sister were raised on the family farm. After graduating high school, Mary married Paul D. Baker on July 14, 1946. He had just been released from serving as a combat soldier in World War II in Europe. They relocated to Longview, Texas in August 1946, where Paul attended LeTourneau University. Their first son was born there. Paul D. was employed by ALCOA Aluminum Co. in December 1949 so the family moved to Calhoun County and their second son was born in Port Lavaca.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul Donald Baker and Raymon Dean Baker (Sandra); 3 grandchildren; 1 great–grandchild and 2 great–great–grandchildren.
Mary is also preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter–in–law, Nancy W. Baker; grandson, Paul Dee Baker; and brothers and sister, Michael Lee Rawlinson Jr., William H. Rawlinson, Perry D. Rawlinson, Robert E. Rawlinson and Telitha Sue Sellers.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 9–10 a.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
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