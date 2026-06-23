One wounded, one arrested following Sunday shooting at Port Lavaca bar
Marcus Anthony Leal
One man was arrested and one woman was wounded following a shooting at Roosters Bar, 224 N. Commerce St., early Sunday morning.
According to a statement from Port Lavaca Police Chief Tobie Bias, officers with the Port Lavaca Police Department were dispatched to Roosters Bar at approximately 1:30 a.m. following a report of an armed male shooting a 26-year-old female with a long gun.
“Upon arrival, officers found the suspect on the ground, having been subdued by patrons. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Marcus Leal. Officers took Mr. Leal into custody without further incident,” Bias said. “Officers immediately provided lifesaving measures to the victim on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.”
Leal is being held at the Calhoun County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
The investigation is ongoing, Bias said, and additional charges may be filed at a later date.
“Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Port Lavaca Police Department,” Bias said.
To contact the Port Lavaca Police Department, call 361-552-3788.
Leal remains in custody at the Calhoun County Jail. Bond had not been set as of press time. The victim's name was not released.
The Wave will update this story as additional information becomes available.
According to a statement from Port Lavaca Police Chief Tobie Bias, officers with the Port Lavaca Police Department were dispatched to Roosters Bar at approximately 1:30 a.m. following a report of an armed male shooting a 26-year-old female with a long gun.
“Upon arrival, officers found the suspect on the ground, having been subdued by patrons. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Marcus Leal. Officers took Mr. Leal into custody without further incident,” Bias said. “Officers immediately provided lifesaving measures to the victim on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.”
Leal is being held at the Calhoun County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
The investigation is ongoing, Bias said, and additional charges may be filed at a later date.
“Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Port Lavaca Police Department,” Bias said.
To contact the Port Lavaca Police Department, call 361-552-3788.
Leal remains in custody at the Calhoun County Jail. Bond had not been set as of press time. The victim's name was not released.
The Wave will update this story as additional information becomes available.
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