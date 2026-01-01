New wine & oyster bar to reinvigorate Main Street, owner says

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER A new bar sits installed inside of 115 Main Street in Port Lavaca, the future home of Banks Wine &amp; Oyster Vault. The new building will be the most recent business to open on Port Lavaca’s Main Street later this year. 


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