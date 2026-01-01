Remembering and offering love: National ministry group supports grieving family with quilt for daughter

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Kassidy and Lane Kocian and their children Everly, Everett, Eloise and Eli, admire a quilt held aloft and presented by Sailor Kate Ministry June 21 in honor of Elliette Kocian.


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