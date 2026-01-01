EMS crew awarded Not Today, Death Medal

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed PHOTO The Calhoun County EMS crew of, paramedic James Warmuth, left, paramedic and crew leader Zachary Haring and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Jacob McDonald were awarded the Not Today, Death award, also known as the Challenge Coin, June 18 for the teamwork in a recent Return of Spontaneous Circulation event. The patient went on to make a full recovery following the cardiac event.


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