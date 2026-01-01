Seadrift family tackles Texas Water Safari for the first time

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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Contributed PHOTO Justin and Tracy Wooldridge embrace each other June 20 at the end of the Texas Water Safari. The married couple had travelled more than 260 miles, supporting each other as Justin traversed down the Guadalupe River.


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