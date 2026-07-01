Esther De La Garza Hill
July 01, 2026
Esther De La Garza Hill
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Esther De La Garza Hill, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who died on June 10, 2026, following a courageous battle with ALS. Esther built a life full of love, family, and faith. She was a special person whose gentle presence and soft–spoken ways will always remain with all who knew her. Her kind way of listening made people feel understood and heard. Her family will remember her strength, her prayers, her humor, and the steady love that shaped their lives. Esther's love remains a guiding presence for all who knew her. Esther was born on October 29, 1960, in Port Lavaca to Humberto De La Garza Sr. and Mary Pena De La Garza. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1980. Esther has resided in Abilene, TX, since 1997. She is survived by her husband, Frank Hill of Abilene, her daughters, Amy Garza (Tracey Witt), Dominique Anderson (Trey), and Natasha Morales. Stepchildren Frank Hill Jr., Justin Hill (Lorena Martinez), and Kelsey Hill. She will be missed by her sweet Yorkie, Gucci. Siblings Humberto De La Garza Jr., (Mary Ellen), Luis De La Garza (Pam), Mary Jane Camacho (Dwayne Sr.) and Norma Lee De La Garza (Eddie Latapie), grandchildren, Angelica Barbee, Carlos & Selma Teran, Cheyenne & Dakota Anderson, Bella Carmona, Elli Grace Morales and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf, Saturday, July 4, 2026, with a rosary recited at 12:30 pm and a funeral mass at 1:00 pm. A meal will be provided following the service at St. Jude Hall. A private burial will be held at a later date.
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