Mandy Jennette Tyson Sears
July 01, 2026
Mandy Jennette Tyson Sears
Mandy Jennette Tyson Sears, 48, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in Dallas, Tx.
Mandy was born January 5, 1978 in Victoria, Tx to Larry Dale and Donna Jean Tyson. She married Jason Sears June 8, 1998 in Seadrift, Tx.
Mandy was a woman of remarkable grace, kindness, and endless forgiveness whose gentle spirit touched every heart she met. She had a gift for making others feel loved and welcomed and for bringing people together, especially around her table, where her cooking created cherished memories for family and friends. She treasured family vacations, loved spending time in nature and at the beach as well as hunting and fishing, and found her greatest joy in being surrounded by those she loved. Her unwavering love, generosity, and compassion left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Though she was taken too soon and will be deeply missed, her legacy of love and warmth will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.
Survivors include; Husband, Jason Sears of Sweetwater, TX; Daughters, Amie Sears and Vencent Allen of Kansas City, MO, Sierra Sears of Wichita Falls, TX, and Alexis Emerson and Rene Barajas of Sandia, TX; Sons, Austin Sears and Korbyn Sears of Sweetwater, TX; Parents, Larry and Donna Tyson of Seadrift, TX; Siblings, Timothy Shake, Michelle Tyson, Penny and Dougie Williamson of Seadrift, TX and John Tyson and Rocky Copeland of Oklahoma City, OK. Granddaughter, Zinaya Cynthia Rose Allen of Kansas City, Missouri; several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Extended Family.
She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers, Jo Bernice Tyson and Dorathy Montgomery and Grandfathers, Albert Henry Tyson and Archie Don Sanders, Sr.
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