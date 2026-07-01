Mary Ruth Tasler
July 01, 2026
Mary Ruth Tasler
Mary Ruth (Halliday) Tasler, 91, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully on June 24, 2026. She was born in Palacios, Texas on June 12, 1935 to Carl S. Halliday & Lela Barrett Halliday. She lived in the house she was born in until the family moved to Port Lavaca in 1951, when she was a sophomore at Port Lavaca High School.
Mary Ruth married Selby Lynn Canion in 1956 and they had three boys, Kenneth Lynn Canion (deceased), Bart Lee Canion (deceased), & John Louis Canion. They divorced in 1975. In 1977, Mary Ruth married Paul E. Tasler, the love of her life (inside joke!) They have been married for 48 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister June Halliday Due, her 2 sons and granddaughter Amy Canion.
After graduation in 1953, she was employed by CCISD & worked there until 1957. In 1966 Mary Ruth started a life long career with the Calhoun County Extension Service, where she dedicated 35 years of service until she retired in July 2000, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the community of Calhoun County, Texas. Throughout her career, she faithfully served the community and touched countless lives through her work with 4–H and the many programs associated with the Extension Service. She played an instrumental role in organizing and coordinating the Calhoun County Fair, Livestock Show, and Rodeo, devoting countless hours to supporting local youth, families, and agricultural programs. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to the community left a lasting impact that will continue to be felt for generations.
Mary Ruth enjoyed giving back to her community and building lifelong friendships through her involvement in the Pilot Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Red Hat Society. These organizations reflected her love of service, learning, fellowship, and bringing joy to those around her.
Mary Ruth loved to read. You could always find her with her recent "most favorite" novel, sitting on her front porch, enjoying a cool bay breeze. But her most loved pass–time was spending time with her family. Gathering on their front porch with her sons & grandchildren Cody Canion, Candice Canion, Casey Canion, Kylee Canion, Zoe Granada and her 12 great–grandchildren & 1 great–great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca on July 2, 2026 from 4 — 7pm.
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