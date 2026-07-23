Father gives back to Calhoun County with backpack drive

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Parents and children look over multicolored backpacks, filled with school supplies July 23 at Little Chocolate Bayou Park. The backpacks and school supplies, alongside shoes, were provided free of charge by Refugio Mejia and his volunteers.


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